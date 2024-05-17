The University of Ghana Sports Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for the 2023/24 FA Cup final between Bofoakwa Tano and Nsoatreman FC.

This eagerly awaited final is set for Sunday, June 23, with kick-off at 18:00 GMT.

Nsoatreman FC earned their place in the final by defeating fellow Premier League side Legon Cities 2-1 at the WAFA Park in Sogakope during the semifinals.

On the other side, Bofoakwa Tano advanced to the finals after a thrilling 2-1 victory over defending champions Dreams FC, securing their win in extra time.

Nsoatreman FC is striving for their first major domestic title.

Meanwhile, Bofoakwa Tano is making their first appearance in the final in 38 years, having last competed in 1983 when they were defeated by Great Olympics.

The winner of this final will earn qualification for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.