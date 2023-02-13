One of Africa’s most prestigious universities has banned those attending its graduation ceremony from carrying phones, cameras and video cameras.

Uganda’s Makerere University will from Monday hold a five-day graduation ceremony at its Freedom Square. Faculties have been assigned different graduation dates across the week.

No reason was given for the banning of cameras at the graduation square, but other items prohibited from the ceremony include alcohol, cigarettes, canned foods and bottled drinks.

Over 13,000 students are scheduled to graduate (file photo)

“A detailed list of prohibited items has been inserted in the graduation invitation package that is presented to the graduands and invited guests,” the head of ceremonies committee, Prof Patrick Mangeni, said.

A total of 13,221 students are scheduled to graduate, with each allowed to invite only two guests.

First Lady Janet Museveni, who is also the minister of basic education, is expected to attend the ceremony on Monday.