The Ghana Police Service has appealed to the public to help locate the family of an unidentified man believed to be in 30s knocked down to death by a Mercedes Benz Pick-Up.

The incident is said to have occurred on 26th March 2021, at Oyarifa near the K. Ofori Company Limited on the Ayi Mensah-Aburi Highway.

The deceased, whose body has been deposited at the Police Hospital, is dark in complexion with height of about 5.2 feet.

The police in a statement revealed the deceased was wearing a black ‘T’ shirt over a pair of jeans trousers at the time of the accident.

However, all efforts to trace the relatives of the man have proved futile, adding his picture in the state he was found by police could not be published.

“Anyone who can help identify a missing person suiting the above description should report to the Commander, Adentan Divisional MTTD for directives to claim the body,” the statement appealed.