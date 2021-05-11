Former member of the National Democratic Congress, Allotey Jacobs, has said the #FixTheCountry campaign is targeted at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Uncle Allotey said the campaigners are deliberately shifting the goal post to make it look as though they are hitting President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“When you go to social media, the hashtag fix in the country is geared towards Dr Bawumia. I am telling you the gospel truth. We have been in the system for long and so we know when someone is being targeted, they intentionally look left whereas their aim is at the right side but their target is Bawumia,” he said.

To him, what set social media on fire was when the Vice President assured Ghanaians that the Akufo-Addo led government is focused on solving problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said it behoves all Ghanaians and those behind the campaign to embrace the other side of fixing together as declared by Dr Bawumia “so we build the country together.”

The #FixTheCountry campaign, which started on the micro blogging site, Twitter had some unhappy Ghanaians venting their displeasure over what many describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.

Conveners of the campaign, who planned to go on a demonstration on May 9, 2021, notified the police for protection but their request was not granted.

The police stated that because the ban on mass gathering due to the covid-19 pandemic has not been lifted, it could not allow the demonstration to take place.

But Mr Jacobs, who described the campaign as the latest highlife rhythm, said the development has rather opened the political space for a discourse and should be discussed with decorum.

He urged it should be devoid of insults and that this is the right time to talk about it to build the nation.