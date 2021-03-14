A 33-year-old teacher, who defiled a minor under an orange tree at Oyarifa in Accra, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

This was after the court, presided over by Christiana Cann, found Felix Nyonate, guilty on the charge of defilement at the end of the trial.

The bone test conducted gave the age of the victim as being between nine and 11 years.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire narrated that the complainant was a labourer residing with the victim at Oyarifa, Accra.

The Prosecution said the victim was a class four pupil and Mr Nyonate was teaching the victim and her colleagues choreography both in church and in their neighbourhood.

It said on November 18, 2019, at about 7:00 pm, the victim went to buy sachet water and Mr Nyonate saw her by the roadside and lured her to his house nearby.

According to the prosecution, Mr Nyonate undressed the victim and had sex with her under an orange tree.

Thereafter, the prosecution said Mr Nyonate pulled a knife and threatened the victim not to tell anyone about the act else she will die.

It said on November 21, 2019, at about 11:00 pm the victim told the complainant that she noticed some unusual discharge from her vagina.

The prosecution said the complainant became curious and questioned the victim, who then narrated her ordeal to the complainant.

On November 23, 2019, Prosecution said the complainant reported the incident to the Adentan Police and a medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.

The Prosecutor said on December 1, 2019, Mr Nyonate was arrested by the police.