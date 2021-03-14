Following the closure of their office recently, the LGBT+ Rights group in Ghana is now raising funds to purchase its own office.
In a tweet, the group announced the establishment of the LGBT Rights Ghana Community Support Fund.
The target is to raise $100,000 to purchase its office space.
The group has already raised $37,113 and seems determined to acquire the office space despite majority of Ghanaians opposing the move.
It would be recalled that police recently raided the office of the LGBT+ Rights Ghana.
LGBT+ Rights Ghana announced the raid on their office in a post on their Official Instagram page.
The raid came after calls by some religious bodies, citizens and traditional leaders for the closure of the office.