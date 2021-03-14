A young lady was left in utter disgust but managed to maintain her calm when she caught her boyfriend in bed with another woman in her old apartment.

According to the lady, she was moving out from her old place to her new apartment but still couldn’t believe her eyes. While recording the entire incident in a live video to her followers on Instagram, the lady claimed she kicked her former boyfriend out of her new apartment when he visited. The man appeared not bothered when she met him in the old apartment with the other lady.

Though she managed to maintain her cool, she demanded that they leave her apartment, indicating that she didn’t see the point in attacking them because she had ended her relationship with the man. ”I don’t have the energy because I put him out many times, it’s pointless to fight for him,” she said.

