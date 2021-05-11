The Kaneshie District Court has refused to hear the case of 11 alleged illegal miners (galamseyers) who were said to be mining in the Atewa Forest under the guise of being National Security operatives.

In a ruling in Monday, May 10, 2021, the court held that the accused persons were charged with possession of fire arms without lawful excuse, but per the law, such a case could only be prosecuted with a written consent from the Attorney-General (A-G).

The Presiding Judge, Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye, held that the prosecution had not provided any such written consent from the A-G, and therefore there was no case before her.

She, therefore, decided not to rule on a bail application by lawyers for the accused.

RELATED:

“As it stands now, there is no case before me to either rule on a bail application or remand the accused persons,” she ruled.

The 11 are part of a group of 32 who were arrested while allegedly engaged in illegal mining in the Atewa Forest in Akyem-Akateng in the Eastern Region.