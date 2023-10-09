An unemployed man, Dela Anim is looking for a passenger who left over GH¢100,000 in a taxi he boarded.

This comes a year after a taxi driver, Akwasi Ackon won the hearts of many Ghanaians after he returned a fish monger’s ¢8,400 he found in his car.

Speaking on Adom FM midday news Kasiebo is Tasty, Dela said he picked a taxi from the Mobile filling station at Nima to Abossey Okai.

Midway through the journey, he said he found a blue-black polythene at the back seat of the car and opened it to realise it was money.

However, he decided not to tell the taxi driver about the money and brought it to the studios of Adom FM.

“I didn’t trust the taxi driver to return the money if I had told him about it. Also, I didn’t want any stories from him so I just kept it to myself. I checked the money at the reception and realised it was GH¢105,000.00,” he narrated.

Aside the money, Dela said he found a key, list and an ID card in the bag, which he believes will help identify the rightful owner.

Asked why he did not keep the money given the prevailing economic crisis and being unemployed, Dela said he was influenced by his life principles.

“I owned a transport business but it has collapsed so I’m unemployed and depend on the benevolence of my family to survive but growing up as a christian and Presbyterian, my parents taught me not to take what is not mine and that has guided my siblings and I throughout life,” he said.

Dela said he is not expecting anything in return for his gesture but will accept anything as reward when the owner is found.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians who heard Dela’s story have commended him for the good deed.

