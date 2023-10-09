Kevin-Prince Boateng has finally opened up on why he opted to play for Ghana over Germany.

According to him, he felt indebted to play for the motherland having contributed his quota to Germany.

The former Tottenham Hotspur attacker represented his birth country, Germany, from the U19 to U21 where he played in the 2005 UEFA European U-19 Football Championship, the 2007 Toulon Tournament in France and the 2009 UEFA European U-21 Football Championship in Sweden.

However, in June 2009, Boateng switched nationality to play for Ghana after informing German authorities he had no interest in playing for them again after receiving his Ghanaian passport in May 2010.

Speaking to Vibe with Five, Boateng said he was destined to play for Germany at the senior level, having represented at the youth levels, but never saw himself there because of his personality.

“I played for German to the U-21 level so it was destined I was going to play for the Germany national team but I didn’t see myself there because I’m a guy who says what he thinks and won’t always do what the coaches tell me to do. Maybe he says ‘play left’ and I will play right because I think it is the better option because of my mentality, so I didn’t see myself there,” the former Barcelona and AC Milan forward said.

“And they didn’t see, talent-wise, no doubt, but character-wise, I wasn’t good for the German team. With this back and forth with Germany, our relationship wasn’t good. I didn’t want to go and maybe get the chance to play for the German national team and things go South again and the whole country will hate me, so I said I would take the road and play for my black and make them proud,” he added.

However, Kevin’s paternal half-brother Jérôme Boateng, also a professional footballer chose to play for Germany where he represented the U17, U19 and U21 before making his full debut for the senior team in 2009.

Boateng represented Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and 2014 editions in South Africa and Brazil respectively.

During his four-year stay with the Black Stars of Ghana, he capped 15 times for Ghana and scored two goals before announcing his retirement in August 2023.

