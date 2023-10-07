Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan says Kevin Prince-Boateng was thrown out from camp for disrespecting coach, Kwesi Appiah numerous times during the 2014 World Cup.

Prince-Boateng and Muntari were thrown out of camp for causing chaos at the camp of the team ahead of their final group game against Portugal.

The former AC Milan and Barcelona forward in an interview with Vibe with Five said they were thrown out for criticizing officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over poor treatment.

He also criticized his teammates for not supporting them.

However, Gyan, who was the skipper at the time has opened up about the incident that occurred which saw the coach dismiss Prince-Boateng and Muntari from the camp.

In response to a tweet criticizing Gyan for not supporting his teammates, he explained that the team had supported Prince but the coach was upset because Prince had shown disrespect towards him multiple times and he couldn’t tolerate it any longer.

Asamoah Gyan wrote on Twitter, “Kevin’s case happened at the training grounds between him and the coach in front of everybody.

So that was the coach’s decision because the coach felt Kevin disrespected him several times with his choice of words. One thing Kevin didn’t know is we defended him behind the scenes several times.

“But on that day, the coach couldn’t take it anymore and reacted. That was the first time I saw Kwesi Appiah get angry and reacted so Kevin’s case was the coach’s call. That’s the truth as the captain of the team.”

