Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Arsenal will be long-term Premier League title contenders before the two sides meet in the top flight on Sunday.

Arsenal, who finished second behind City last year, are unbeaten in the league this season.

Guardiola’s side lost to Wolves last weekend but are currently one point ahead of the Gunners.

“They were the biggest rival last season and will stay there for a long time,” Guardiola said.

Asked if Arsenal will be title rivals this season, he added: “Absolutely, along with Liverpool. To analyse contenders, the idea is the first 10 games. We have to wait but big clubs are always contenders.

“Arsenal is back. When I was a young boy and starting as a manager at Barcelona I know they fought Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United team.

“Then for many years they were not there but now they’re back.

“When you see in the calendar it says you go to the Emirates [you know] it’s a tougher one.”

Arsenal have lost their past 12 league matches against City and are without a top-flight win in the fixture since 2015.

However, they beat Guardiola’s side in the Community Shield on penalties before the season began, and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident his side can match that result at Emirates Stadium.

“My only worry is the quality of the opponent and on Sunday we have to be at our best for 100 minutes,” Arteta said.

“That’s what we can control and we need to focus.

“In these big games you need big players with talent who make it count. Duels are a big thing in a game which can go one way or another.”