Kevin-Prince Boateng says he was thrown out from Black Stars camp for criticizing officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over poor treatment during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The former AC Milan together with Sulley Muntari were sacked from the team’s camp after being involved in a heated exchange with some management committee members a day before the team’s final group game against Portugal.

Speaking to Vibe with Five, the former Ghana international revealed that, he criticized the Ghana Football Association for treating them below what they deserved and asked them to ‘invest’ in the Association, something that didn’t go too well with the management of the Ghana FA.

“I got kicked out from the national team and Schalke in the same season,” he said.

Asked about why he was kicked out of Ghana’s team, the retired player answered, “We had a meeting and I criticised them and I said ‘they can’t treat us like that’ because we know how much they make and they should invest in the organisation [and] give the players the money they deserved.’

“They didn’t like that and they kicked me out…The day we played Portugal, 6 in the morning, they put a letter under my door…I took the letter and it said ‘you are out of the national team.”

He added that, the letter requested he ‘leave the team hotel in 15 minutes’ and handed over his cards.

Boateng said even though he fought for the team, ‘no one’ from the playing body spoke up as he and Muntari did.

“No one [spoke]. I wasn’t fighting for myself. I was fighting for the team. I saw them while going out with my luggage and it was the worst moment,” he added.

“I said to [Muntari] the real team will say ‘we are all not playing.”

Ghana went on to lose the game 2-1 and exited the competition in the group stage with just one point.

