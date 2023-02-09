Former Barcelona forward, Kevin Prince Boateng, says he feels sorry for how his stay with the Black Stars ended.

The German-born playmaker completed a nationality switch ahead of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Boateng won the hearts of many Ghanaians and played a key role as the Black Stars became the third African country to play in the quarterfinal of the Mundial.

However, at the 2014 global showpiece, the former Las Palamas and AC Milan forward was thrown out of camp after clashing with Kwesi Appiah, who was the head coach for the side.

The 35-year-old hasn’t played for Ghana since having been banned from the national team by a Commission of Inquiry in the aftermath of the tournament in Brazil.

READ ALSO

Boateng believes things could’ve been better with the Black Stars and says he feels sorry about how the journey ended.

“There were some reasons that didn’t work out how we wanted,” he told Oma Sports TV.

“There were some misunderstandings, I feel sorry it ended like this because after 2010 we could have built something very good because we had a great team.

“I wish the Black Stars nothing but the best and I will always be a fan,” he added.

Boateng made 15 appearances for the Black Stars from 2010 to 2015, registering two goals in that time.