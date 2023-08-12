Ghanaian international, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has officially confirmed his retirement from active football.

The 36-year-old who last played for his former side, Hertha Berlin retires from football at the age of 36.

The former Black Stars player announced his retirement on Instagram.

“I LOVE YOU. But that’s a WRAP for me ???? Thank you FOOTBALL for everything ‼️,” Kevin-Prince Boateng wrote as he accompanied it with a video.

Boateng made his mark on the international stage by representing Ghana in two FIFA World Cup tournaments.

In the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa, Boateng played a crucial role as Ghana reached the quarter-finals for the first time in the country’s history.

One of his memorable moments was when he scored a goal in the round of 16 matches against the United States of America, helping Ghana secure a 2-1 victory and progress to the last eight.

However, his journey ended in disappointment as they were eliminated by Uruguay in a penalty shootout.

Boateng also featured in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, representing Ghana under Coach Kwesi Appiah.

Unfortunately, Ghana finished last in their group, which included the United States, Germany, and Portugal.

Coming through the youth system, Boateng began his career at Hertha BSC, before joining Tottenham Hotspur in England. After a short loan spell with Borussia Dortmund, Boateng moved to Portsmouth.

In 2010 he joined Serie A side AC Milan, winning both the league and Supercoppa Italiana titles in his first season. Boateng left Milan after three seasons, returning to Germany and joining Schalke 04.

In January 2016 he returned to Milan, remaining for six months, before moving to Spanish club Las Palmas. Boateng made his third return to Germany in 2017, playing for Eintracht Frankfurt, before joining Italian side Sassuolo.

After a short loan to Barcelona, with whom he won a La Liga title, he moved back to Italy, joining Fiorentina.

In January 2020 he was sent on a six-month loan to Turkish side Beşiktaş, and in September 2020 he moved to Monza.

Boateng represented his country of birth internationally at youth level; he opted to represent Ghana at senior level 15 times between 2010 and 2014—scoring two goals—and represented them at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.