The International Association of World Peace Advocates has emphasized the need to educate Ghanaians on what to do in the event of an explosion.

The United Nations (UN) Peace Ambassador, Dr Samuel Owusu, has explained that people who had arrived at the scene of the incident were mostly affected by the explosion.

According to media reports, the truck driver advised the local residents to flee from the incident after the motorcycle caught fire.

Addressing the issue, the International Association of World Peace Advocates said they were saddened by the tragic events and equally outraged that regulations in the law are not strictly enforced.

Mr Owusu noted that the accident was due to the negligence of people who failed to ensure that laws are enforced and the right thing is done.

The statement further extended condolences to the victims and their families and entreated the appropriate agencies to educate Ghanaians on their responsibilities in disaster management to avoid future occurrences.

Per Police reports, the tragedy puts the total casualties at 190 as 96 of them have been discharged from the hospital, while 36 are still receiving treatment.