Ghan Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko, have officially announced the re-signing of midfielder, Justice Blay from Medeama SC on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old spent the 2019/2020 season on loan at Kotoko before returning to his mother club Medeama in June 2020 after his loan spell came to an end.

The talented midfielder played 19 games and scored three goals in the previous season.

Blay made seven appearances and scored once for Medeama in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

Blay opted to run down his contract which expired on January 19 to pave way for his long-cherished Kotoko return.

And on Saturday, the dream came to pass as the record Ghanaian champions announced re-signing him on a two-year contract.

It's OFFICIAL! Judge Afa N'adwa!



We have re-signed midfielder @JusticeBlay_ on a 2-year deal. He'll be eligible to participate in the 21/22 season from Feb 1, 2022📝



Blay will be unveiled before our game against Medema at Baba Yara Stadium tomorrow.



Akwaba Chief Justice#AKSC pic.twitter.com/0GNsOG7QZc — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 22, 2022

Kotoko said Blay will be presented to the club’s fans just before their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League match-day 14 home clash with his former club Medeama on Sunday.

Justice Blay – who has already tasted action this season with Medeama – scored once in seven games – will not be involved in Sunday’s game. He will be eligible for his new side after the second transfer window opens from February 1.