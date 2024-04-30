The road toward glory in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League will continue on Thursday 2 May with four semifinals, and first-leg matches on deck for DStv viewers to enjoy.

DStv also offers a wide range of language options, including English original and Twi, while DStv Stream allows viewers to watch their favourite football live anywhere, any time. In the UEFA Europa League, Italian heavyweights Roma and newly crowned German champions Bayer Leverkusen will battle at the Stadio Olimpico in the 'Eternal City', while the other semi-tie sees Olympique Marseille looking to make the most of the atmosphere at the Stade Velodrome when they host Atalanta.

Roma boss Daniele De Rossi is looking forward to having a tactical battle against counterpart Xabi Alonso with the two having crossed swords many times in their outstanding playing careers. “Leverkusen have raised the bar this year. They are undefeated and that already shows what an obstacle we face to get to the final. We will be ready. Milan was also very strong. Some people forget that we also beat Feyenoord and Brighton, two incredible teams,” said De Rossi.

“I have never faced him [Alonso] as a coach, but he is doing incredible things. I faced him many times when I played and I think there has always been mutual respect. We will be ready. Sometimes being undefeated does not mean being unbeatable.” In the UEFA Europa Conference League, Fiorentina will back themselves to defeat Club Brugge at home in Florence, while Aston Villa will celebrate their first major European semifinal in more than 40 years when they host Olympiakos in Birmingham.

“That [going deep in European competition] was my objective when I arrived here,” said Villa manager Unai Emery. “I spoke about trying to increase our level in the Premier League, and we’ve gradually been getting better. And we want to be present in Europe. Conference League, Europa League… hopefully we can play in the Champions League with Aston Villa. We must enjoy the moment we are having, try to build our experience and work hard to get more.”

UEFA Europa League broadcast details

All times GMT

Thursday 2 May

19:00: Roma v Bayer Leverkusen – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 3

19:00: Olympique Marseille v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast details

All times GMT

Thursday 2 May

19:00: Fiorentina v Club Brugge – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga

19:00: Aston Villa v Olympiakos – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1