Some ‘modern’ European rivalries, such as Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona and Real Madrid v Manchester City, will take centre stage as the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League get underway on Tuesday 9 and Wednesday 10 April 2024.

The quarterfinals open on Tuesday 9 April, with Arsenal hosting Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium in London, while Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet in the knockout rounds for the third season in succession – starting out at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the Spanish capital.

“It’s a bit like a tradition, three years in a row playing the king of the competition who have won 14 Champions Leagues,” City manager Pep Guardiola declared. “It is what it is, hopefully we can have a good moment.”

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, believes that the Gunners present a tough challenge for his side: “Arsenal have been playing consistently at the top for two years. It’s a homogeneous, dangerous team, they score a lot of goals. But we will be prepared for it. We know our qualities.”

Wednesday 10 April sees another clash in Madrid, as Borussia Dortmund head to the Metropolitano Stadium to face Atletico, while Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona will renew their rivalry at the Parc des Princes.

PSG manager Luis Enrique, a former Barca boss himself, is looking forward to battling the Blaugrana: “We’re talking about an opponent who knows what they’re doing. We have a lot of ambition to win the first match. We don’t know if we’ll win it, but it’s our biggest goal, and I don’t think anyone will want it more than us. It might be a negative thought, but it’s mine.”

Atletico manager Diego Simeone also believes that Dortmund will be no pushovers, and wants his team to make the most of home advantage in the first leg: “I think we’ll be up against a tough team. German teams have always been strong. We know about the atmosphere that awaits in the second leg.”

UEFA Champions League broadcast details

All times CAT

Tuesday 9 April

21:00: Arsenal v Bayern Munich – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Real Madrid v Manchester City– LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 1

Wednesday 10 April

21:00: Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund– LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona– LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1