The University of Cape Coast (UCC) is set to confer an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to the university, the ceremony for this award will be on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the New Examination Centre.

The Director of the Directorate of Public Affairs, Major Kofi Baah-Bentum (Rtd), in a statement, explained that the award is to recognise Otumfuo’s distinguished services to the nation, particularly his commitment to promoting unity and development in the Asante Kingdom and other regions of the country.

“The University also recognises his significant contribution to humanity in the areas of water and sanitation, health, education, entrepreneurship, culture, and heritage.

The University further noted that it appreciates his demonstration of love, peace and democracy by convincing leaders of the various political parties in Ghana to sign a pledge to ensure peace before, during and after Ghana’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2012.

Also, the University wants to recognise Otumfuo’s remarkable role as the Mediation Committee leader who helped resolve the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute.

“His peaceful persona and his ability to settle difficult disputes have indeed contributed to the settlement of over five hundred (500) land and Chieftaincy disputes among his people and elsewhere,” the statement read.

