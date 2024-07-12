The government’s strategy to tackle the national housing shortage is progressing well, with nearly 200 housing units nearing completion at Amrahia.

These units, developed through a collaboration between the State Housing Company (SHC) and private developers, form part of a larger effort to deliver affordable housing nationwide.

During a site visit on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, the Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, expressed his satisfaction with the project’s advancement.

“We commend the management and the Board of State Housing for the kind of work you are doing here at Amrahia. Two hundred homes on a 40-acre parcel of land, about 75% complete, is a big story. We’re happy to come and see for ourselves, and we’re asking you to meet the timeline so that people can have use of this as quickly as possible,” the Minister stated.

He said this is in addition to government efforts to construct affordable homes across the country, including at Dedesua in the Ashanti Region and Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region.

These efforts, he said are also complemented by the redevelopment of the Saglemi housing units, which per its scope will deliver 1,500 housing units scaled down from 5,000.

The Minister’s visit included tours of other key sites, such as the Legacy Court, where 70 abandoned affordable housing units are being redeveloped, and the SHC Court all of which are in Adenta.

Providing details on the types of units being constructed, Managing Director of the State Housing Company (SHC), Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, stated that the project includes 2, 3, and 4-bedroom units, with variations designed to suit different income levels.

He expressed enthusiasm about the progress and potential impact of the project.

“This project showcases what can be achieved through strategic partnerships and government support. We are confident that these homes will set a new standard for affordable housing in Ghana, providing quality and cost-effective living spaces for our citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government is piloting a set of housing incentives aimed at encouraging private developers to undertake large-scale housing projects in the country.

This initiative, currently being piloted with the SHC is set to significantly reduce construction costs and expedite housing delivery.

These incentives include strategic collaboration by key Ministries and Agencies to handle the provision of essential infrastructure like roads and water systems in order to lower the cost of construction for developers.

ALSO READ: