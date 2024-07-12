Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar has praised the road infrastructure developments under President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

She said more roads have been completed during his tenure than under any other President in the Fourth Republic.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem,Friday, Madam Abubakar emphasized the government’s transparency.

She stated that all road projects are meticulously accounted for in the annual budget presented to Parliament.

“Every kilometre has been accounted for by the government. If there are doubts about the roads we have constructed, evidence can be provided,” she asserted.

Ms. Abubakar pointed to significant improvements in areas such as Borteyman, Ashale Botwe, East Legon, and surrounding areas.

“Residents can attest to the transformation since President Akufo-Addo took office. The road leading to LEKMA has been completed, and the Beach Road is now smoothly paved. Community by community, the government has invested heavily in road construction,” she noted.

The Information Minister underscored the need for Ghanaians to retain the current government to ensure the completion of ongoing projects without interruption.

Regarding concerns about abandoned projects, Fati Abubakar clarified that the Akufo-Addo government has continued and completed several key projects, including the Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the University of Ghana sports stadium.

She also mentioned that E-block schools initiated by former President Mahama were completed under the current administration.

“The Akufo-Addo administration did not neglect projects from past governments. We have shown our commitment to completing and improving upon them,” the Information Minister affirmed.

