The government is set to announce a date for the commissioning of the $60 million James Town Fishing Port.

According to the project engineer, Mavis Allotey, the project is almost complete and will soon be handed over to the government.

“This project is about 99% completed,” she said.

Speaking to the media after the inspection of the facility, Regional Minister Titus Glover said the government was still considering a date for the commissioning of the facility.

He said that once the government was certain, it would be announced. He urged everyone to “exercise patience.”

Prior to 2016 elections, President Akufo-Addo had pledged to build harbours at both the James Town and Teshie Townships in the coming years.

Eight years later, the president is on the verge of fulfilling his promise.

Ahead of the official commissioning, it has emerged that some residents have been defecating at the environs of the facility. Mr Glover cautioned them to desist from the act.

Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II urged the government to employ the locals once the facility is completed.

ALSO READ: