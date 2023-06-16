Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ahmed Ramadan, has stated reports of maltreatment of Ghanaian citizens in Dubai are not always entirely true.

According to him, there are sometimes exaggerations with regards to the reports.

He made the disclosure in an interview with Adom News’ Jackson Osei Ntiamoah.

Mr Ramadan explained despite the commitment of the embassy to get all records of Ghanaian citizens in UAE, they have not been entirely successful.

He stated proper documentation has been their biggest bane as some Ghanaians come to UAE and the consulate does not even get to know their location, hence is not able to provide the necessary help.

However, the Ambassador said they remain committed to discharging their duties to ensure citizens get the best of life.

