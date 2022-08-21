About 500 Ghanaians are stranded in Dubai after being charged various sums of money by some recruitment agencies in Ghana under the pretext of engaging them in secured jobs in the Gulf Region.

The stranded Ghanaian youth are said to have been charged between GH¢9,000 and GH¢23,000 each to obtain travel documents and visas for their trips.

Speaking to Adom News, they explained that the recruitment agencies solicited the assistance of travel and tour operators, who acted as sponsors of the visa applications for a fee, adding that the visas secured were tourist visas that were only valid for three months.

According to them, on their arrival in Dubai, a corresponding agent takes charge and requests for an additional 3,000 dirhams, to cover accommodation for one month, while the job seeker is left alone to embark on a job search, contrary to the promise of an assured job.

As it turned out, they are stuck in Dubai with no jobs and made to stay with others in a small single room housing as many as 45 people at a go.

They, therefore, appealed to the government to help them return home.

Though the stranded compatriots went to the UAE on their own volition, the Government of Ghana said it is making necessary efforts in collaboration with the UAE authorities to effect the evacuation of the stranded nationals back to Ghana.

In the meantime, however, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of National Security are taking urgent action to deal with the activities of illegal Travel Agencies.