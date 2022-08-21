A clash between some yet-to-be-identified persons has left four people seriously injured at Awutu Papaase number 2 near Kasoa in the Awutu Senya West of the Central Region.

The cause of the fight is yet to be established but sources told Adom News that some men numbering 15 were involved in the fight that left four injured.

According to reports, a resident only identified as Kobby wounded three persons with machete, and the victim called for reinforcement.

The victim, together with his thugs descended on Kobby with shovels, sticks and sharp objects, wounding him in the process.

But for the intervention by some residents, Kobby would have been lynched.

Meanwhile, the victims have been rushed to the hospital and calm has since been restored to the area.

The Awutu Ofaakor District police command has commenced investigations into the matter.

