Former President John Dramani Mahama has revealed the last wish of late Northern Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila.

Addressing the mourners at Alhaji Mobila’s funeral held in Tamale, Mr Mahama indicated it was the late chairman’s wish to see him take over the presidential seat before he dies.

Describing the late chairman as his good friend and father, he said their relationship goes beyond party level, adding that he is saddened to have not granted him his last wish.

He revealed regrettably that, Chairman Mobila had vowed not to die soon, to ensure he does his best in bringing the party from opposition to power.

“Alhaji was my father’s friend, he was not only a cotton farmer, he was also a rice farmer and when my father had a rice mill here called Mecilo rice company, Alhaji used to sell his rice to my father and so when he became a chairman, he called me his son and that, since my father has died he has taken over the role of my father.

“One thing I regret that it didn’t happen before he passed is that, he told me ‘I’m not going to die now, I want when I die to go to heaven and tell your father my friend that, your chair that was taken from you, I have collected it and put our son back on that chair until that happened I am not leaving this world’, but it is God who gave and is Allah who takes,” he narrated.

The former president added that the honour the party can pay to the late chairman is to win the 2024 elections and bring NDC back to power.

Many of the party members including Hudu Yahaya, Haruna Iddrisu, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Johnson Asiedu Nkatia, Hanna Bissiw among others were all present to witness the Chairman’s final funeral ceremony in Tamale.

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, on his part, recalled how active the chairman was in the party before his death.

“Regional chairman Mobila was part of the NEC meeting, an issue came up and there was an intent debate, in fact, we debated for more than two hours and there seemed to be no solution, all of a sudden, Chairman Mobila, who will hardly get up and talk, got up and took the mic, after his presentation, the matter came to an end.”