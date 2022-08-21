The final funeral rites of the late Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, has been held in his hometown in Tamale.

His funeral comes off five days after his unfortunate passing on Tuesday, August 16.

Scores of sympathisers, including top executives of his party, thronged the Vitting Senior High School park in Tamale to pay their final tribute.

Former president John Dramani Mahama, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and National chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo graced the occasion.

Also present was the Women’s Organiser, Hanna Bissiw among other party stalwarts and Members of Parliament from both political divides.

Alhaji Mobila was buried at the Zujung cemetery in accordance with Islamic customs.

The unfortunate incident occurred at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.