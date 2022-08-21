English champions Manchester City produced a brilliant fightback as they came from 3-1 down to draw at Newcastle in a pulsating match featuring six goals and an overturned red card.

Newcastle were two goals ahead after 54 minutes but Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva scored within four minutes of each other to preserve City’s unbeaten start to their Premier League title defence.

City took a fifth-minute lead as Ilkay Gundogan was left unmarked from Silva’s pass and was able to take a touch before slotting past Nick Pope.

The England goalkeeper made a number of saves before the hosts equalised with Miguel Almiron sliding in to meet Allan Saint-Maximin’s cross, with the goal given after a video assistant review overruled an original offside decision.

The excellent Saint-Maximin ran at the City defence before finding Callum Wilson, who took a touch to create space and shot Newcastle into the lead.

The visitors had a chance to equalise but Pope pushed Haaland’s effort on to the post and Kieran Trippier, sold by City in 2012 after coming through their academy, grabbed a brilliant third with a stunning 25-yard free-kick.

Haaland pulled one back, finishing from inside the six-yard box after Rodri’s pass, before Silva equalised following Kevin de Bruyne’s superb through ball.

Newcastle thought they had gone down to 10 men with Trippier shown a red card for a knee-high trip on De Bruyne. But referee Jarred Gillett downgraded it to a yellow after watching the incident again on a pitchside monitor – and both teams finished with a point.