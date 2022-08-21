Leeds enjoyed their best result in the top-flight for some time on Sunday afternoon, thrashing Chelsea 3-0 in front of a raucous Elland Road crowd.

Chelsea had the better of the early play, with Raheem Sterling having a goal ruled out for a narrow offside and putting another effort just wide, but Leeds grew into the game as the half wore on.

And they were gifted an opener just after the half-hour mark when Edouard Mendy tried a turn in his six-yard box, only to be robbed by Brenden Aaronson, who rounded him before tapping home.

A second came soon afterwards when Jack Harrison put in a perfect free kick from the left flank which Rodrigo flicked a header at and the ball flew inside the far corner of the net.

From there on, Leeds put on a show for their fans and a third came midway through the second half when Rodrigo got a touch on Dan James’ cross and Harrison was on hand to turn home from close range.

To add to Chelsea’s woes Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for a second needless booking with five minutes remaining.