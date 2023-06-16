The overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, and President of the North East Regional House of Chiefs, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami, has called for the amendment of the Chieftaincy Act of 2008, especially sections that categorise him as paramount chief.

According to the overlord, it does not sound to reason that he who has the authority to enskin paramount chiefs, is himself categorised as a paramount chief in the current Chieftaincy Act.

He is, therefore, calling upon the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, the National House of Chiefs, the Attorney General Department, and the Parliament of Ghana, to take steps to amend the Act to place the Nayiri Skin in its proper category.

