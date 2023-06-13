Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo, has urged the Black Meteors to make history for the upcoming U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to be held in Morrocco.

Ibrahim Tanko and his charges arrived in Cairo to continue their preparations for the tournament.

Ghana will be hoping to make the final three to secure a place in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Before the team left the shores of the country, Mark Addo admonished them to make Ghana proud while lauding them for their recent achieving qualification to the tournament.

“I want to congratulate this team for what you have accomplished so far,” he said as reported by Ghana FA.

“If you want your names written in history this is the time. Always have the mentality that we are not going to Morocco to participate. You must go there and add your names to history,” Mark Addo told the Black Meteors.

“The whole country will be supporting you and will be yearning for something special from you,” he added.

Black Stars players, Enerst Nuamah, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer are expected to join the team after Ghana’s AFCON qualifier with Madagascar on Sunday.

As part of the preparations, the team is expected to engage their Egyptian counterparts in a pre-tournament friendly with a few more to come as they prepare for tough opponents in Morocco, the hosts, Congo and Guinea.

The tournament kicks off on June 24 and ends on July 8.

