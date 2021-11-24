Two pupils from a pre-school in Harare have been discovered suffocated to death in the trunk of a Honda Fit.

The two children died after the owner of the Pre-school, Mrs Zhuwakina Javangwe, allegedly forgot them in the boot where she had told them to sit.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, confirmed the incident to the State media.

According to the police report, Mrs Javangwe put four children, two boys and two girls in the car trunk at around 10:00 am.

She only later discovered that she had forgotten the four minors in the Honda Fit trunk when she was about to clean the car later in the day.

After coming to her realization, Mrs Javangwe reportedly removed the four children from the trunk.

The two boys were resuscitated and regained consciousness, while the two girls Lynet Musungatu aged four and Celine Shiri, three were unfortunately pronounced dead upon arrival at Chiredzi District Hospital.

In other news, an unidentified teenage boy was on Monday found dead in a girl’s toilet at Ntutha Primary school, Bulawayo.

Bulawayo provincial Deputy Education Director, Thabani Sibanda, confirmed the development saying:

“We passed by the school where the body was found in the morning. Police were told about it and they said they were waiting for those working under the criminal investigation to attend to the scene.

“The body was spotted by school children visiting the lavatory in the morning. The ministry had to send the children back home for their safety.”

The police are investigating the incident as details on circumstances leading to his death are yet to be established.