The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has denied issuing any Covid-19 passport as a vaccination document in the name of the hospital.

Covid passports are usually issued by state authorities as proof of the bearer having completed the required number of covid-19 vaccinations and therefore does not pose any danger to others, instead of a need for a negative test, to facilitate international travels or access services.

The hospital said its attention had been drawn to a vaccination document labelled as Covid-19 passport and issued in the name of the hospital.

“We wish to categorically state that the Management of the hospital has not authorised the issuance of these passports that bear its name,” it said.

“The general public is, therefore, advised to take note that Korle Bu Teaching Hospital does not issue Covid-19 passports,” the statement added.