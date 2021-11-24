Governance Expert and Dean of Faculty of Management Studies at the University of Professional Studies, Prof Albert Puni, has entreated the government to take a look at its expenditure, stating it’s not good for the economy.

During an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, he agreed with Cassiel Ato Forson on the need to put a cap on Ex- Gratia to deny government officials the authority to increase expenditure when they come into office.

According to him, Parliament and the Executive need to cut on the expensive things.

Prof Puni urged they need to loosen their belt so it will send a signal to the people that the government is aware of their plights.

In his opinion, the pandemic is the cause of the increase in the taxes introduced in the 2022 budget, however, the government should consider the financial situation of the citizens.

“This is very serious, the pandemic has added to the hardship in the country, destruction of logistics and production. While the supply of goods and services have now been hampered, the demand has risen. The government needs money, meanwhile, household income and businesses are not doing well, that is the dilemma,” Prof Puni explained.

He averred that “the government needs to look into how to manage the situation, adding if struggling households and businesses are over-taxed the economy won’t be successful.”