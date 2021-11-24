Sexual activity, with someone or through masturbation, can provide important psychological and emotional benefits. Similar to exercise, sex can help reduce stress and anxiety and make you feel happier overall.

According to Health Line, studies suggest that sexual activity may correlate with:

Sex eases stress

It’s well known stress can cause serious health issues. Stress is largely the result of many interacting psychological factors and can vary significantly between people. Nevertheless, it can cause all kinds of health problems from mild headaches, to difficulty sleeping and tense muscles, to more severe issues like a poorly functioning immune system and chronic depression.

There is evidence that being close to your partner (physically and emotionally) can lower stress levels. Physical intimacy can trigger the release of all kinds of chemicals in the brain including:

After an orgasm, the body releases the hormone prolactin, which often leads to drowsiness and a general feeling of relaxation. Comfort ultimately resulting in sleep is a common post-orgasm response.

One study actually found having sex every day for a full fortnight decreased anxiety. There’s also evidence suggesting regular sex lowers stress-related blood pressure.

Sex boosts confidence

Frequent sexual activity, whether with a partner or alone, can make you look younger. This is partially due to the release of oestrogen during sex.

One study found a correlation between frequent sexual activity and looking significantly younger. The majority of these individuals were also comfortable expressing their sexuality.

Sex has social benefits

Sex can help you connect to your partner better. Oxytocin can play a role in developing relationships and of course consistent, mutual sexual pleasure helps with bonding within a relationship.

Coupled partners often have increased relationship satisfaction when they fulfill one another’s sexual desires. You may find positive growth in your relationship when you’re able to express yourself and your sexual desires.

Sex may not be a one-size-fits-all fix to every psychological issue, it can influence how we measure our own mental health, and how we can go about improving it. See if you cannot use sex to not only feel closer to your significant other but be more in tune with yourself and your body too. Your mind will thank you for it.