Two persons have reportedly been injured in a multiple-vehicle accident at Okponglo on the Legon-Madina road.

The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday night.

This was after a tipper truck from Madina hit a Kia Rio saloon car which also run into a Kia Picanto and an Opel Hearse van which were travelling in the same direction.

Eyewitnesses blamed the incident on the malfunctioning traffic lights at Okponglo near the Legon Sports Stadium.

Drivers of both the Kia Rio and Picanto were immediately rushed to the Legon Hospital with the truck driver missing in action.

ALSO READ:

Personnel from the Legon Police station rushed to the scene to ensure the free flow of traffic.