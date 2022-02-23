The national chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has mounted a spirited defense for Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

According to him, the embattled MP took a leave of absence to address some health issues.

“I know that she [Adwoa Safo] asked for a period off to take care of some health issues and so let’s not make any hasty decisions …we must appreciate the situation she also finds herself,” Mr Blay said in an interview on Accra-based Asaase radio.

The legislator has come under fire for neglecting her parliamentary duties. There are speculations that she has vowed not to return until she is given a leadership role in the August House.

This has infuriated some colleague MPs and members of the NPP who are calling for her removal.

But the NPP Chairman is begging for clemency for Adwoa Safo who he said is dealing with personal issues.

“It is unfortunate that Adwoa Safo’s matter is in the public domain but I will like to say that at the end of the day Parliamentary proceedings must continue; a resolution will be reached,” he said.

Mr Blay was certain the Dome-Kwabenya MP will soon return to represent her people in Parliament.

“She [Adwoa Safo] represents a people, a constituency. She is there [in Parliament] to advocate for their issues and implement government’s developmental agenda and so she owes them a duty,” the party chairman said.