There was pandemonium at the Law Court Complex in Accra when a prison officer inadvertently fired his weapon in a courtroom.

Sources tell Joy News, the accidental discharge has left the officer wounded in the leg.

The presiding judge at Criminal Court 5, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo immediately suspended proceedings.

The shooting incident sent those in the courtroom running helter-skelter.

An eyewitness said the officer has been rushed to the Judicial Service Clinic for treatment.

The shooting incident temporarily brought the trial of the Canadian girls’ kidnappers to a stop.

The injured officer [name withheld] is one of the officers accompanying the four suspects standing trial for unlawful kidnapping of the foreigners.

According to the court manager, the Ministry Police Station have been contacted over the incident.

