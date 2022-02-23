The Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfrom Member of Parliament (MP) has alleged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is already looking for candidates to replace Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

According to Sylvester Tetteh, he knows the people who have so far been approached with regard to the portfolio.

“I spoke to him and made him aware he was just used for the election because in this country we have a precedent and as of now, I’m reliably informed the NDC is already scouting for candidates to replace him,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

A Cape Coast High Court in July 2021, ruled that Mr Quayson cannot hold himself as MP since he held dual citizenship at the time he filed nomination to contest the 2020 election.

This borders on Article 94(2)(a) of Ghana’s constitution that says a person shall not be qualified to be a Member of Parliament if he owes allegiance to a country other than Ghana.

He was, therefore, dragged before the Supreme Court to stop him from holding himself as an MP but he continues to parade himself as MP despite the ruling.

Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfrom MP, Sylvester Matthew Tetteh

But Mr Tetteh has stated he cannot fathom why his colleague will allow himself to be led astray, considering his caliber of person.

“I feel very sorry for the gentleman and if you know him, he is a gentleman personified both in attitude and character. He is calm and does his things in an orderly manner so I don’t know why he will allow this,” he bemoaned.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a substituted service on Mr Quayson.

The Court, by this order, has asked for a case that is seeking to stop Mr Quayson from holding himself as an MP, to be published in the Daily Graphic and at his residence.

This comes after a seven-member apex court panel upheld an application by the plaintiff – a resident of Assin Breku, Mr Michael Ankomah-Nimfah.