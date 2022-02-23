Hundreds of people spent sleepless nights to witness the first-ever boxing competition organised at Tafo in the Ashanti Region.

The maiden occasion was electrified with varied activities including singing, dancing among others to stimulate the desperate audience.

Interestingly, the pace of the event was increased when some young boxers suddenly displayed incredible outbursts.

Boys, who are determined to tirelessly continue boxing to carve their names into the ranks of the world’s boxing industry, want the government to include boxing in after-school education.

They are sure such a move will help to produce many brilliant boxers to represent the nation in the global space as done in football.

The young boxers are not perturbed by the low interest in the game, especially in the Ashanti Region.

Before the main battle, a group of middle-aged men also took turns and threw their blows in haste.

At this point, the atmosphere was engulfed with great excitement as Atubiga whose name became a song struggled fiercely and brought down his competitor in a spectacular clash.

At exactly 1:30 am when the weather eventually became cold and conducive for boxing, the two giants of Tafo boxing appeared in the ring well prepared to upset one another.

The contest lasted nearly 30 minutes before 21-year-old Abdul Ganiu Salaam alias Boyka knocked down 26-year-old Abdul Fatawu Umar alias Iron Man to emerge the winner of the competition.

His victory fuelled a spontaneous celebration among many fans and lasted nearly 20 minutes amidst singing and dancing.

Boyka could not hold back his joy, as he appealed for support to continue his career.

Sponsors of the event were marveled at the performance and eagerly await financial support in the coming years.