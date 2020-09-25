Two handsome men have been spotted serving media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, with some sweet words while in traffic.

The two, who are hawkers in an unidentifiable area in Accra, could not hide their joy when they saw the ace broadcaster in traffic.

Amid a request for selfies, they showered endless praises on Miss Anamoah who just beamed with smiles.

Despite the joy they were consumed with, one of them used the opportunity to talk to her about his dreams of becoming a journalist.

ALSO READ:

Feeling touched by the request and making their joy complete, she asked him to come over to her office.

She later posted the video on her Instagram page and sent a shout out to the two young men.

Watch the video below: