Controversial boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known Bukom Banku, has shocked many with how he appreciated media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah after a kind gesture.

The boxer went to the latter’s office to sweet talk her for money which did not seem to have gone down well.

In his quest to get the money, he lyrically showered praises on the media personality, stressing on her beauty.

A video she posted on her Instagram page saw her query Bukom Banku over how he spends monies sent to him frequently.

Bukom Banku, in his response, pointed out that the presenter is his mother, hence the need for him to ask for support to cater for his numerous kids.

Watch the video below: