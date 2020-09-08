John Dramani Mahama has vowed to complete the New Edubiase Stadium and upgrade the Winneba Sports College among others.

National stadia in the past have been left to deteriorate which has greatly affected national athletes.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), speaking at their manifesto launch on Monday, placed a huge emphasis on sports infrastructure.

Here are NDC’s plans for sports:

Set up Sports Centres of Excellence in the three geographical zones of Ghana.

Construction of stadia in all districts across the country to help unearth sports talents.

Upgrade the Winneba Sports College into a state-of-the-art Sports University with campuses. This has been proposed to be done in selected regions. The plan includes the provision of opportunities for training and capacity building in sports management and administration as well as sports management and science.

Continue and finish the New Edubiase Stadium started by the party four years prior.

Build sports recreational facilities in communities in every district.

Use the Sports Development Fund to assist the Sports Associations to pay salaries and improve welfare of local sportsmen and women.

The New Edubiase stadium project started in 2016 but could not be completed due to financial difficulties.

Mr Mahama, who seeks another term as President, promises to get the above projects done to enhance sports in the country.