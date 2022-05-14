A Fulani herdsman, Yahaya Bukari has been allegedly shot dead by farmers at Gbeneyiri, a farming community near Sawla in the Savannah region.

According to the Sawla Police Command, the deceased sent his cattle to graze on the farm one of the suspects identified as Akwasi Yenyi.

During an altercation, the suspect is said to have raised an alarm. His neighbour, Gilbert Jornitey aged 25 who rushed to the scene shot the herdsman on his neck, killing him instantly.

The issue was reported to police at Sawla who rushed Gbeneyiri and arrested the two suspects.

They conveyed the body to the Sawla hospital for autopsy and later released the body for burial.

Meanwhile, the suspects are in police custody in Sawla and would be arranged before court on Monday May 16, 2022.