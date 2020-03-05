A-34-year-old herdsman has been apprehended at Donkorkrom in the Kwahu Affram Plains district of the Eastern Region for allegedly kidnapping a-20-year-old man.

The suspect, Halidu Sambo was among a five member kidnapping gang that kidnapped the victim.

According to the police on February 28 at about 2300 hours the chief called his son, Abubakari Yahaya on his mobile phone to know his whereabouts but somebody else picked the call and told him his son had been kidnapped.

ALSO READ:

This development led Abubakari Ibrahim of Tease together with Sariki Sambo Idrrisa the Fulani Chief of Donkorkrom to report to the police about his missing son on February 29, at about 1750 hours,

The police said the suspects demanded an amount of GHC 5,000.00 from him before his son will be freed and a day after the ransom was paid, the victim was released.

Halidu Sambo, during investigations was arrested and kept in police custody where he mentioned one “DENJI” 28-years-old as the leader of the gang.

Meanwhile, the police are on manhunt for the other four suspects who the police believe, are all of Fulani descent.