Gospel singer, Cynthia MacCauley has revealed that, her first baby died in her womb after nine months of gestation.

According to her, the same people she blessed through music said “she deserves what has happened to her, even when she is pregnant, she won’t sit down for others to sing”.

Cynthia MacCauley said these criticisms did not stop her from doing the work of God.

“His consistent and faithful God took notice of my heart and accepted my sacrifice unto Him. Today, to His glory, I have three wonderful children” she said during the maiden ‘Anchor Project’ Concert an upcoming artiste Thony Kay.

ALSO READ:

Cynthia MacCauley used her testimony to encourage the public, especially Christians not to allow any situation discourage them from serving the Lord.

“He will surely reward your service, honour your sacrifice and restore all you seem to have lost in service to Him” she added.

Watch Cynthia MacCauley’s performance in the video below