Two persons are feared dead in a tricycle clash on the Kpandai-Salaga road in the Northern Region.

According to an eyewitness who spoke Adom News, Kumundi in the district observed market day, and as a result, cars became scarce.

The traders resorted to using tricycles to transport their foodstuff to other districts.

One of such tricycles collided with a single span motorbike on the Kpandai-Salaga road, injuring a female passenger.

The victim died of head injury at the hospital while the motor rider died on the spot.

Other victims are receiving treatment at the Mbohora Hospital.




