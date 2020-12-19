Two police officers in active service and their civilian accomplice have been arrested for attempting to sell weapons to plain-clothed police investigators at Achimota.

Police sources say the Chalie Swat team received information on December 17, 2020, that a group of men had in their possession firearms and ammunition and were offering them for sale.

The police team, led by DSP Oti Prempeh, proceeded to the Achimota area where suspects Emmanuel Abusah Yao, 38, and Dokpor, driver, 31, were met on board an unidentified taxi cab.

The police team feigned interest in the transaction. The suspects claimed they had all calibre of weapons for sale to their customers within Accra metropolis.

The suspects scheduled December 18, 2020, for the buyers to come for any calibre they wanted to buy.

At about 0800 hours the same day, the suspects contacted the police that their supplier was ready to supply the weapons to them at Alajo.

The police team laid surveillance on suspect Yao who met suspect Suleman Yussif, 37, at Alajo behind the Presbyterian Church.

Suspect Abdul Samed Yussif a.k.a Matata, 40, a trader, came with his unregistered motorbike and brought a bag containing an unregistered Taruss pistol and offered same for sale.

The police arrested all the suspects in the cause of the transaction.

A search conducted in the bag of suspect Abdul Samed Yussif @ Matata revealed 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 59 rounds of M16 ammunition, 38 rounds of AK 47 assault rifle ammunition and 58 rounds of G3 ammunition.

Nothing incriminating was found on suspects Yao and Sulayman. When searches were conducted at the places of abode of all the suspects, 3 rounds of 9 mm ammunition were found in the room of suspect Yussif @Matata at Nima.

Nothing was, however, found in the house of the others.

During interrogations, it came to light that suspects Yao and Yusuf were all L/ Cpls stationed at Visibility headquarters, Accra.



The weapon and the ammunition have been retained with the suspects also detained.

