The President of Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar says musicians will not receive their royalties this December.
According to him, this occurrence must be blamed on the ruling government.
Speaking on Happy FM, he explained that the Government through the Ministry of Finance has refused to pay the due levy to musicians, making it hard for GHAMRO to disburse any money to musicians this December.
MORE:
According to him, GHAMRO has been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and all efforts to get the Government to come to their aid has proven futile.”
When Covid-19 came, we made a request through NBSSI but they didn’t give us any money. The money we had, we shared it among our people in April to support them.
We originally had about 37 staff, laid off 20 and reduced the salaries of the 17 by 70 percent, he added.
Rex Omar insisted that if there was anyone to blame for this mishap, it should be the Government and not him.